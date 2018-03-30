Watch Lorde Cover Drake In Toronto

Lorde has done a lot of cool things on her current North American tour. She’s taken along a very cool group of openers, including Run The Jewels and Mitski. And she’s adapted the commendable practice of covering songs in different cities — songs that have some serious local significance. In Chicago earlier this week, she sang two Kanye West songs, “Love Lockdown” and “Runaway.” In Minneapolis last week, she covered Prince’s “I Would Die 4 U.” And then, in the cities where she couldn’t think of any particularly impressive local covers, including her Milwaukee tour opener, she’s been singing Frank Ocean’s “Solo.” (Maybe she just doesn’t know any Violent Femmes songs. I bet Lorde would really like the Violent Femmes, though!)

Last night, Lorde played Toronto’s Air Canada Centre, where she took on local god Drake’s Take Care oldie “Shot For Me.” She also clarified, before launching into the song, that Drake is a “very good hug-giver,” which I could totally see. (The “God’s Plan” video seems to confirm this anecdote.)

“Shot For Me” is one of the great Drake sing-rap mopes, and it’s also a total deep cut, so Lorde’s affection for the song seems to be very real. Over a minimal keyboard, she really got into the pocket and seemed to live fully within the song. The only disappointing thing is that the crowd didn’t seem to know the song at all. Watch a fan-made video below.

