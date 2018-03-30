Watch The Weeknd Perform New Songs “Call Out My Name” & “Try Me” For Spotify

Last night, the Weeknd released a new 6-track mini-album called My Dear Melancholy, and around the same time two videos went live on Spotify showing the singer performing two of the songs from it, “Call Out My Name” and “Try Me.” The one for the latter was shot during a night out in Los Angeles, and the former sees Abel Tesfaye projected on a wall of television screens behind a dancer. They’re both vertical videos and they’re both exclusive to the streaming service, similar to the one that Taylor Swift shared for “Delicate” last night. Is this the future? You can watch them here and here.

My Dear Melancholy is out now via XO/Republic.