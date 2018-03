The folk band Lord Huron are releasing a new album, Vide Noir, next month. They started teasing it at the beginning of the year and have been putting out singles once a month since then, first with “Ancient Names (Part I)” and “(Part II)” and then with “Wait By The River.” Today, the Los Angeles-based group have shared another one, called “When The Night Is Over,” that’s slow and starry and contemplative, with whistling and a slouching mood. Listen below.

Vide Noir is out 4/20 via Republic.