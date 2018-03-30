Ty Dolla $ign – “Pineapple” (Feat. Gucci Mane & Quavo)

Los Angeles R&B lothario Ty Dolla $ign stays bafflingly busy. His album Beach House 3 is only a few months old, and he’s maintaining his blistering schedule of guest appearances, including one on a single, Tinashe’s “Me So Bad,” that only just came out this morning. And yet Ty already has a new single of his own today, and, despite all the Ty music out there, it’s still worth your time. “Pineapple” is a breezy flex of a song that features two other very busy people, Gucci Mane and Quavo, both bringing their A-game. Hear it below.

“Pineapple” is out now at iTunes.