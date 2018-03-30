Brockhampton Sign To RCA Records

Brockhampton took the world by storm with their trio of Saturation albums last year, all of which were self-released by the LA-via-Texas crew. While the last of that series, Saturation III, was billed as the group’s “final studio album,” it’s clear that was just some fuckery and the band will continue as they have been. But now they have the backing of a big label: Brockhampton announced today that they have been signed to RCA Records. Ringleader Kevin Abstract took to Instagram to elaborate on the signing:

just wanted to let you guys know that we have decided to partner with RCA and the next records will be released through those guys. i wanted to be very clear about this and let y’all know that nothin changes. videos still diy, music still made in our house, and we’re still gonna make the best possible product for y’all. they understood that we wanted to be the biggest boyband in the world and I’m a firm believer in not being able to do everything on your own. Find people whose morals and vision align with yours and follow that. Apple had to get out of the garage at some point. thanks for giving a fuck and thanks for my management for guiding us in the best possible direction yeehaw