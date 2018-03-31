Eagles Of Death Metal’s Jesse Hughes Apologizes For Comments Against March For Our Lives

Thousands of people around the world participated in anti-gun protests last weekend in solidarity with the March For Our Lives, which was organized by the survivors of the Marjory Stoneman Douglas High School shooting. While many showed their support via social media, Eagles of Death Metal frontman Jesse Hughes used his platform to berate the students and marchers, who he called “pathetic and disgusting.” And this isn’t the first time Hughes went on a pro-gun tirade.

Reflecting on the deadly attack that happened at an EODM concert in 2015, Hughes wrote in the since-deleted post, “As the survivor of a mass shooting I can tell you from first-hand experience that all of you protesting and taking days off from school insult the memory of those who were killed and abuse and insult me and every other lover of liberty by your every action.”

Today Hughes shared an apology video on Instagram. He tells viewers, “Recently I made some posts on my Instagram that did not communicate how I feel about a variety of topics. What I intended to be a statement about the hijacking by any side of the aisle of the beautiful agenda of a movement of our nation’s youth came off seeming like a mean-spirited and personal attack and slight of the youth themselves.” He adds, “I wanna be clear, I never intended for that to happen. I was not attempting to impugn the youth of America and this beautiful thing that they accomplished. I truly am sorry, I did not mean to hurt anyone or cause any harm.”

He references his traumatic experience again in today’s apology, “As someone who’s watched their friends shot in front of their eyes and seen people killed that they love, I should have handled this a lot more maturely and responsibly, and I did not do that and I messed up. And I hope that you’re able to forgive me but please know that I did not mean to do what it seems like it was I was doing.” Watch the full apology below.