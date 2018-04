The Shins have shared a new short film titled The Worm’s Heart, directed by drummer Jon Sortland. It’s soundtracked by music from the reworked version of the band’s 2017 release Heartworms. The Worm’s Heart was released in January.

This short film finds James Mercer on a quest to uncover the mystery surrounding Amelia Earhart’s disappearance. It’s about 14 minutes long, and combines animation with live-action. Watch below.