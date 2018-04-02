The Weather Station – “Impossible” Video

Last year, Tamara Lindeman released her self-titled fourth album as the Weather Station. We named it one of the best albums of 2017, and today the Canadian musician has shared a video for “Impossible.” It was directed by Colin Medley and choreographed by Lauren Runions, and finds Lindeman being awoken from bed by a trio of dancers and pulled around by them like a marionette, brushing her hair and feeding her cereal and scrolling through social media. Y’know, just a typical day! Watch below.

The Weather Station is out now via Paradise Of Bachelors.