Johnny Marr – “The Tracers”

After the Smiths broke up, guitarist Johnny Marr spent a lot of time as a kind of rock music ronin, a wandering gun-for-hire lending his services to everyone from Modest Mouse to composer Hans Zimmer. After briefly embracing life as a solo artist in the early-2010s, releasing The Messenger in 2013 and Playland in 2014, he went back to focusing on various other projects, working more with Zimmer and writing an autobiography. But now it seems like he’s back to his solo career.

Late last year, Marr shared a spoken-word collaboration with Mancunian actress Maxine Peake and announced that his third solo album would be arriving this spring. It’s called Call The Comet, and he’s just shared its first single, the synth-streaked post-punker “The Tracers.” Hear it and check out Call The Comet’s full tracklist below.

TRACKLIST:

01 “Rise”

02 “The Tracers”

03 “Hey Angel”

04 “Hi Hello”

05 “New Dominions”

06 “Day In Day Out”

07 “Walk Into The Sea”

08 “Bug”

09 “Actor Attractor”

10 “Spiral Cities”

11 “My Eternal”

12 “A Different Gun”

Call The Comet is out 6/15 via New Voodoo.