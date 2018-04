The production duo DJDS already offered up their own spin on one of St. Vincent’s MASSEDUCTION tracks last month with “Los Ageless,” and today they’re back with a new take on the song that pays tribute the other coast, “New York.” “New York”‘s already gotten the remix treatment from Kelly Lee Owens and was just covered by Lorde earlier this week, and DJDS’ version gives the track a little bit of a dancier edge. Listen below.

The DJDS version of “New York” is out now.