Watch Lorde Cover St. Vincent’s “New York” With Jack Antonoff In Brooklyn

Lorde & Jack Antonoff
CREDIT: Kevin Winter/Getty Images

Lorde made Melodrama, the very best album of 2017, with some help from producer of the moment Jack Antonoff. She continued the North American leg of her world tour with a show at the Barclays Center in Brooklyn tonight, and Antonoff came along, accompanying her on acoustic guitar and piano.

Lorde has been breaking out a lot of (mostly city-specific) covers on tour — Frank Ocean’s “Solo,” Kanye West’s “Love Lockdown” and “Runaway” in Chicago, Drake’s “Shot For Me” in Toronto, Prince’s “I Would Die 4 U” in Minneapolis — and tonight was no exception. This time, she performed St. Vincent’s “New York,” which Antonoff co-wrote and co-produced, with Antonoff himself on guitar.

“New York” transitioned into an acoustic rendition of her own song “Hard Feelings” (with a little “New York” coda at the end), and you can watch Lorde and Antonoff perform both songs together below.

Tags: Jack Antonoff, Lorde, St. Vincent