Glassjaw – “Shira” Video

Last year, Long Island post-hardcore veterans Glassjaw, only intermittently active in recent years, released Material Control, their first full album in 15 years. This summer, they’re heading out on tour with fellow New York-area post-hardcore geezers Quicksand. If you feel like seeing some guys in their 30s getting back into the pit for the first time in a long time, these shows will be a great place to do it. And now Glassjaw have also come out with a video for “Shira,” the turbulent first single from Material Control.

The “Shira” video is all mythic-looking slow-motion black and white, and it consists entirely of scenes of live shows, from the band playing to the line of stone-faced dudes outside. Hardcore shows are inherently cinematic affairs, and the video takes full advantage of that, getting all the brutality with slow-motion clarity. Below, watch the video and check out the dates for the Quicksand/Glassjaw tour.

TOUR DATES:

7/07 – Pontiac, MI @ The Crofoot Ballroom

7/08 – Chicago, IL @ Concord Music Hall

7/09 – Minneapolis, MN @ The Varsity Theater

7/11 – Denver, CO @ Ogden Theatre

7/12 – Salt Lake City, UT @ The Complex

7/14 – Portland, OR @ Roseland Theater

7/15 – Seattle, WA @ The Showbox

7/17 – San Francisco, CA @ The Regency Ballroom

7/18 – Sacramento, CA @ Ace of Spades

7/20 – Santa Ana, CA @ The Observatory

7/22 – Phoenix, AZ @ The Van Buren

7/24 – Austin, TX @ The Mohawk

7/25 – Dallas, TX @ Gas Monkey Live!

7/27 – Atlanta, GA @ Masquerade – Heaven Stage

7/29 – Baltimore, MD @ Rams Head Live!

7/31 – Boston, MA @ Royale

8/01 – Philadelphia, PA @ Electric Factory

8/02 – Montclair, NJ @ Wellmont Theater

8/03 – Brooklyn, NY @ Brooklyn Steel

Material Control is out now on Century Media.