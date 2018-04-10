Chvrches – “Miracle”

Chvrches’ new album Love Is Dead, the follow-up to 2015’s Every Open Eye, is now a little more than a month away. When they first started teasing the LP, they said it would be “the most pop stuff we’ve done,” and early singles “Get Out,” the Matt Berninger-featuring “My Enemy,” and “Never Say Die” bore that out, showing the Scottish synthpop trio moving further and further into the direction of full-on pop.

The band worked with mainstream pop hitmaker Greg Kurstin on 13 of the album’s 14 tracks, and his sonic fingerprints are audible in the band’s shinier, sleeker new incarnation. But today, they’ve shared that 14th track, “Miracle,” which they recorded instead with British producer Steve Mac after all the sessions with Kurstin were done.

It’s not exactly a huge difference — while Kurstin is known for his work with Adele and Sia, Mac is another veteran of the pop music machine who’s worked with people like Demi Lovato, One Direction, and Ed Sheeran. (He has songwriting and production credits on “Shape Of You.”) So yes, “Miracle” is another big pop song, with a “woah” chant and everything, and you can listen to it below.

Love Is Dead is out 5/25 on Glassnote.