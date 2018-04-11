Hop Along – “How Simple” Video

Last week, Hop Along released one of the best albums of the year so far, Bark Your Head Off, Dog, and today they’ve shared a video for one of the best songs on it, lead single “How Simple.” It was directed by Derrick Belcham, and it’s their first music video that the band’s starred in themselves. And what a way to make a screen debut: Frances Quinlan emerges from a bathroom, spotlight right on her, and dances ecstatically around throughout the house, picking up band members and some cereal along the way.

“This is my first time appearing in a music video; in which case I decided to do something that felt risky to me. I told myself that I’ve danced through my own house solo enough times to do an alright job of it in front of a camera,” Quinlan said in a statement. “All that being said, I’m still surprised that this piece came to be. I wasn’t sure I had it in me to do it. Derrick did an excellent job directing, he made it a lot easier for me to access that part of myself and made it all look dreamy in a way that I couldn’t have achieved otherwise.”

Belcham adds: “Frances came to me with a fully-fleshed out idea for this video, and approached the dancing with so much enthusiasm and vulnerability, it was such a pleasure to work this thing out with her.”

Watch below.

Bark Your Head Off, Dog is out now via Saddle Creek. Read our recent interview with the band.