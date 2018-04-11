Sorority Noise Cancel Farewell Shows Following Accusation Against Cameron Boucher

In the wake of a rape accusation against singer and guitarist Cameron Boucher, Sorority Noise have cancelled the remainder of their tour dates ahead of a planned hiatus. The band shared a statement today explaining that they will not perform tonight in London with the Wonder Years or at any of their previously announced dates in the UK and Ireland, which were to be their final shows before disbanding.

Nicole Schoenholz, a musician with One Hundred Year Ocean and formerly the World Is A Beautiful Place And I Am No Longer Afraid To Die, first levied the accusation against Boucher in a since-deleted Facebook post Monday, which alluded to the alleged assault using Boucher’s initials. A Reddit user claiming to be Schoenholz then shared a more detailed account Tuesday: “My friend stayed the night with Cam while he was in college and she woke up to Cam fucking her while she was asleep.” Boucher denied the allegation in a statement Tuesday.

His bandmates’ new statement indicates, “Our team is doing its due diligence and looking into the matter as quickly as possible.” In the meantime, “We are looking after Cam and taking him to receive treatment to ensure his health at this time.” Here is the full statement: