The Cure Assure Fans They Can Sit At Meltdown Fest

In a vast number of different ways, getting old sucks. It sucks for many reasons, and one of them is this: Standing up at shows gets harder and harder. An hour or two is one thing, but if you’re at a festival, standing around for days, your neck and back will be killing you by the end. And if it’s slow, contemplative music, standing up is even worse. It’s nature’s way of reminding you that you need to stop pretending you are a teenager.

The Cure know about this. The goth-pop legends have been a band for over 40 years. Many of their fans have stuck with them for decades. This means, of course, that many of their fans are old. The Cure are looking to have a big 2018. There’s new music on the way, there’s a huge 40th-anniversary show, and frontman Robert Smith is curating this summer’s Meltdown Festival in London. He’s put together a hell of a lineup, one that features bands like Nine Inch Nails and My Bloody Valentine. And he does not appreciate the suggestion that fans stand through the whole thing.

Apparently reacting to an online announcement that fans are “encouraged to stand” at Royal Festival Hall, a seated venue, the Cure have jumped on Twitter to reassure fans that this is not the case. They want you to know that it’s OK to sit down if you feel like it. Here’s what they say:

No idea why the RFH have posted this "Event information

Although Royal Festival Hall is a seated venue, you are encouraged to stand at this gig." — The Cure (@thecure) April 13, 2018

No-one is "encouraged to stand"… the slower parts of the show may well be best enjoyed seated! RS and "four Curious friends" with other accompanists look forward to seeing you there… xxxxx — The Cure (@thecure) April 13, 2018

Thank you, the Cure. The aging rock dorks of the world salute you.