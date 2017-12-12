The Cure Announce 40th Anniversary Concert With Interpol, Ride, Slowdive, & More

Robert Smith began fronting the Cure in 1978. And next summer, he and his band will celebrate their 40th anniversary with a huge show at London’s Hyde Park. The Cure’s website promises an oddly specific “120-minute headline show,” which will serve as the Cure’s only European show in 2017. And they’re building an entire festival around it, filling out the bill with bands who have been inspired by the Cure’s operatic swoon over the years.

Fellow rock vampires Interpol will share the bill with the Cure, as will shoegaze legends Ride and Slowdive. Also playing Hyde Park that night are electro-pop stars Goldfrapp, ’00s new wavers Editors, and grandly bummed Scots the Twilight Sad, with more acts yet to be added. You can find all the relevant info here.

Let’s try not to think too hard about why Editors are higher up on the poster than Slowdive or Ride.