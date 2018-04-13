Watch Yodeling Boy’s Coachella Debut

Yodeling Boy is the world’s newest viral sensation. Young Mason Ramsey, an 11-year-old kid from Golconda, Illinois, yodeled his way into our collective hearts a couple of weeks ago when he sang Hank Williams’ “Lovesick Blues” in a Walmart while wearing a bow tie and cowboy boots. He’s ridden that meme status to an appearance on Ellen, a huge concert in a Walmart parking lot, and now a slot at the biggest music festival of them all: Coachella.

The first weekend of Coachella just kicked off today at the Empire Polo Field in Indio, California. (You can livestream the festivities here.) Apparently a whole bunch of artists, including Post Malone, invited Yodeling Boy Ramsey to perform with them. Unfortunately, Ramsey is scheduled to play the Grand Old Opry during Post Malone’s set, so that won’t end up happening. Another artist, however, did manage to work out an onstage collaboration.

There have been numerous EDM remixes of Ramsey’s viral Walmart performance, of course, and for some reason, Ramsey ended up performing at Coachella’s Sahara Tent as the guest of Chicago dance producer Whethan. But his performance wasn’t some country-EDM abomination. Instead it was just Yodeling Boy doing what Yodeling Boy does best: yodeling, a cappella, in front of a crowd of probably-stoned kids. Watch a few clips from his performance below.

after the yodel kid followed me i dmed him to try and get him to come out as whethans guest at coachella. and it happened. ur welcome everyone. i love u mason and i love the internet pic.twitter.com/VSjLjS9mU4 — eric turtle (@dubstep4dads) April 13, 2018

From Walmart to Coachella, I see you yodel boy. pic.twitter.com/ezxaiyJyoY — Gianna Chen (@xoxo_gianna1114) April 13, 2018