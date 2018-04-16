At Coachella Justin Bieber Chills With Yodeling Boy, Punches Man Who Grabbed A Woman’s Throat

Justin Bieber has had quite a history with Coachella. Bieber has never been featured on a Coachella poster — though, now that the festival is booking straight-up pop headliners, that may change one day — but he’s been to the festival plenty of times. In 2014, he made a guest appearance during Chance The Rapper’s set. In 2015, he was reportedly kicked out of the festival after fighting with security. And from the sounds of things, he had an eventful time of it this past weekend.

For one thing, Bieber got to meet Mason Ramsey, the yodeling kid from YouTube. Ramsey made a much-hyped surprise appearance with Chicago dance producer Whethan on Friday. Bieber was in the crowd, cheering Ramsey on. And after Ramsey performed, he had a quick backstage conversation with Bieber. Gawkers, filming them, caught Bieber telling Ramsey, among other things, “I’m so proud of you!” and “Drink some water!” Bieber, of course, has some experience in being a cute little blonde kid who gets famous by singing on YouTube. He probably has some idea what Ramsey’s going through right now. Here’s the video:

Bieber also reportedly got into another fight this weekend, but it wasn’t the sort of enfant terrible thing we’re used to hearing about with him. TMZ reports that Bieber was at a Coachella party on Saturday when a possibly-intoxicated man walked in, saw a woman, and grabbed her by the throat. Bieber and a friend screamed at the man to let go, but he wouldn’t, so Bieber reportedly punched him in the face and threw him against a wall. After the man was thrown out of the party, he chased an SUV, believing that Bieber was in it. He was screaming Bieber’s name and punching the SUV. Police arrested him soon after.

The pop star also spent some quality time with Post Malone during the weekend.

A post shared by Posty (@postmalone) on Apr 15, 2018 at 2:54pm PDT

Justin Bieber! Spreading good vibes and regulating asshole behavior! Good on him!