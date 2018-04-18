Iceage – “The Day The Music Dies” Video

Danish post-punk outfit Iceage have been teasing Beyondless, the highly anticipated follow-up to their 2014 release Plowing Into The Field Of Love, with thundering tracks like “Pain Killer” and “Catch It.” Each new single plunges deeper into the fire and drama that percolated throughout their last album. That spirit persists with the final single before the album’s release, “The Day The Music Dies.”

Frontman Elias Bender Rønnenfelt’s devil-may-care mien is the centerpiece of this song. Guitars rumble alongside jittering percussion as his voice drawls into a snarl. Horns join in to amplify Rønnenfelt’s seductive brooding, “I’m waiting for the day the music dies.”

The music video, co-directed by Iceage and Graeme Flegenheimer, epitomizes this rock n’ roll persona as a sunglasses-sporting Rønnenfelt leads an impromptu church service at Detroit’s legendary Masonic Temple. He and his bandmates play with cool apathy while riding around the streets of Detroit, sitting inside a sauna, and, at one point, standing in front of exploding fire— further proving the tried-and-true adage, cool guys don’t look at explosions. Listen to “The Day The Music Dies” and watch the video below.

Beyondless is out 5/04 via Matador. Pre-order it here.