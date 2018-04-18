Let’s Eat Grandma – “It’s Not Just Me” (Prod. SOPHIE & The Horrors’ Faris Badwan) Video

This new Let’s Eat Grandma album is gonna be a good one, eh? The precocious British teens have delivered some real stunners in the lead-up to June’s I’m All Ears, including the SOPHIE-produced left turn “HOT PINK” and the equally adventurous “Falling Into Me.” Today’s third single is a bit more straightforward but no less rewarding.

“It’s Not Just Me” is another electronic pop song, this one co-produced by SOPHIE and the Horrors’ Faris Badwan, but this one won’t make you feel like the ground beneath you is in a constant state of metamorphosis. It features Rosa Walton and Jenny Hollingworth exulting in the reality of a reciprocal crush with a backdrop of neon laser synths and a head-bobbing pulse. The sleek digital production plus a scraggly vocal performance reminiscent of Hinds results in a truly winsome tune.

There’s also a video directed by Balan Evans that takes this party outside among decaying architecture and a picturesque shoreline. Watch it below.

TOUR DATES:

08/30 Vancouver, BC @ Fortune Sound Club,

09/01 Portland, OR @ Doug Fir

09/03 San Francisco, CA @ Rickshaw Stop

09/04 Los Angeles, CA @ Moroccan Lounge

09/06 Chicago, IL @ Empty Bottle

09/07 Toronto, ON @ Drake Hotel

09/08 Montreal, QC @ Bar Le “Ritz” PDB

09/10 Boston, MA @ Great Scott

09/12 New York, NY @ Baby’s All Right

09/13 Washington, DC @ U Street Music Hall

I’m All Ears is out 6/29 on Transgressive. Pre-order it here.