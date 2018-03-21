Let’s Eat Grandma – “Falling Into Me”

Let’s Eat Grandma, the musical project of British teenagers Rosa Walton and Jenny Hollingsworth, has always taken a genre-defiant approach, but they still threw us a loop by collaborating with SOPHIE and going all-in on left-field electropop on their recent single “Hot Pink.” The band is announcing a new album called I’m All Ears today, and all evidence indicates it will find them continuing to expand their horizons: In addition to SOPHIE, the album features production from the Horrors leader Faris Badwan plus David Wrench, who has worked with the xx, Frank Ocean, and Caribou.

New single “Falling Into Me,” released today along with the album announcement, bears out the idea of an ever-expanding sonic universe. In a press release, Hollingworth explains, “It’s about communication. Some of the lyrics reference being in control as a woman in a romantic relationship, and being the one to initiate.” Sonically, the song mirrors that sentiment by unfolding a bold, confident musical vision.

Like its predecessor, “Falling Into Me” errs on the side of experimental electronic pop music, but it does so with radically different textures and moods than Let’s Eat Grandma employed on “Hot Pink.” The track shifts shape several times over, eventually building toward a saxophone-infused climax that sounds like a club remix of an M83 track. It’s a thing of beauty, so check it out below via Pitchfork.

TRACKLIST:

01 “Whitewater”

02 “Hot Pink”

03 “It’s Not Just Me”

04 “Falling Into Me”

05 “Snakes & Ladders”

06 “Missed Call (1)”

07 “I Will Be Waiting”

08 “The Cat’s Pyjamas”

09 “Cool & Collected”

10 “Ava”

11 “Donnie Darko”

I’m All Ears is out 6/29 on Transgressive. Pre-order it here.