Marilyn Manson Will Join X Japan For Coachella’s Second Weekend

Marilyn Manson announced on Instagram that he will be making a guest appearance at Coachella this coming weekend. The shock-rock veteran will be joining Japanese metal superstars X Japan during their second set of the festival. “I am happy to join my great friend @yoshikiofficial and XJapan at Coachella on Saturday the 21st for a special performance,” Manson wrote. X Japan played last weekend at the Indio festival, performing a set featuring guest spots from Wes Borland from Limp Bizkit, Richard Fortus from Guns N’ Roses, and Miya from X Japan’s visual kei contemporaries MUCC.

Manson is gearing up for a tour with Rob Zombie this summer, and released a video for his Heaven Upside Down single “Tattooed in Reverse” last month, which featured an appearance from Courtney Love. In February, the singer was also accused of harrassment and making racist comments by actor and comedian Charlyne Yi and had an on-stage meltdown during a jam at a concert in Long Island.

Check out Manson’s post below, and check out Spin’s 2016 feature on X Japan, “We Are X and So Can You,” here.

This article originally appeared on Spin.