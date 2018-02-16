Marilyn Manson Melts Down, Walks Off At First NYC Show Since Onstage Injury

Marilyn Manson’s last New York show didn’t go so well: He was crushed by a stage prop, which prematurely ended his performance, and ended up in the hospital with a broken leg. Last night Manson played the NYC area for the first time since that Hammerstein Ballroom accident last fall, headlining The Paramount in Huntington, and as Brooklyn Vegan points out, this show also ended early.

According to widespread accounts from people who attended the show, this time Manson reportedly walked off after six songs, having rambled through what some described as a “meltdown” on stage. After repeatedly asking the crowd to tell him “I love you,” he dropped his mic, knocked over an amplifier, and walked backstage. You can see a portion of his monologue below starting at the 11-minute mark.

Along the way Manson improvised a song:

The improv apparently involved repeating this riff for 20 minutes:

And here he is doing some sort of scat breakdown?

Many commenters on the venue’s Instagram demanded a refund, while another remarked, “At least if he got crushed by a prop tonight there would have been some sort of entertainment 🙄.” One Reddit user reported, “There’s no more to it. I had the meet and greet. He was wasted. He was worse on stage.” Another person on Reddit said EMTs arrived at the venue while fans remained, chanting, “Fuck you Manson!” The footage below includes those chants.

Some fan reports via Twitter and Instagram:

We’ve reached out to Manson’s representatives for more information. In the meantime, here’s this: