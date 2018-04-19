Stream Speedy Ortiz Twerp Verse

In the years since Speedy Ortiz released their last album, 2015’s Foil Deer, Sadie Dupuis launched a pop-inspired side project called Sad13. She debuted Slugger under that moniker, and toured extensively on the heels of its release.

Now, Speedy Ortiz are back in full-effect. The band’s new album, Twerp Verse, will be out next Friday on Carpark. We’ve already heard several singles: “Villain,” “Lean In When I Suffer,” and “Lucky 88.” Now, you can listen to the album in full. Check it out over at NPR.