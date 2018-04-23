Last week, Cardi B, in the midst of a triumphant media tour behind the release of her excellent debut album Invasion Of Privacy, played a Coachella set that was heavy on guests, including Chance The Rapper, YG, 21 Savage, Kehlani, and G-Eazy. Last night, Cardi played the second Coachella weekend, and she did the same thing, bringing many of her famous collaborators to the stage. This time, though, she brought out a whole different group of guests.

One of Cardi’s guests this time was her fellow Coachella performer SZA, who joined her for the Invasion Of Privacy track “I Do.” She also brought out Bad Bunny, the Latin trap sensation from Puerto Rico, and J Balvin, the Colombian reggae star, both of whom guest on the seems-like-it’s-about-to-be-huge “I Like It,” which might be our favorite Invasion Of Privacy track that hasn’t yet become a single. Below, watch fan-made videos of those performances:

seeing my favorite song performed live by my favorite artists is crazy to me 😭😭 i will never be the same @iamcardib @sza pic.twitter.com/pyxibzHzQX — kenz. (@kenZieberliN) April 23, 2018

On Saturday night, Cardi also met her fellow New York rap star Jay-Z while Cardi was watcing Jay’s wife Beyoncé performing. An affectionate Jay patted Cardi’s pregnant belly, as TMZ points out. It’s generally bad manners to rub the belly of a pregnant woman who you don’t know — even if total strangers do that shit all the time — but Cardi didn’t seem to mind. Here’s a video of that:

And during her extremely busy weekend, Cardi also joined the Migos during their set to perform “MotorSport” with them. Here’s a video of that:

Hopefully Cardi gets to take a fucking vacation now.