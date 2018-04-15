Watch Cardi B’s Full Coachella Set Featuring Chance The Rapper, 21 Savage, Kehlani, & More

“You know what y’all?” Cardi B said midway through her set at Coachella tonight, just before performing her song “Best Life” with Chance The Rapper. “I’m living my best life.” And yeah, sure, that’s just regular stage banter. But you know what? It’s also true. Her debut album Invasion Of Privacy just debuted at #1, making her the fifth female rapper ever to top the Billboard 200 albums chart. She’s dominating, she has a baby on the way, and today, her “pregnant ass” — her words, not mine — played Coachella.

She opened with Invasion Of Privacy album opener “Get Up 10,” wearing a white Lisa “Left Eye” Lopes-inspired outfit with a whole squad of backup dancers twirling and climbing around the stage and on poles behind her. And she brought a whole squad of special guests along, too. G-Eazy came out to perform their recent collab “No Limit.” BlocBoy JB came out for a few seconds just to rap his song “Shoot” and dance incredibly. YG came out for “She Bad.” As previously mentioned, Chance The Rapper came out for “Best Life.” Kehlani came out for “Ring.” And 21 Savage came out for “Bartier Cardi.”

The only people who didn’t come out were Migos, Bad Bunny, J Balvin, and Bruno Mars. But Cardi did “Drip,” “I Like It,” and her verse from the remix of Bruno’s “Finesse” anyway. And she closed her set, of course, with “Bodak Yellow,” the song that basically started it all. Watch below.

Also, it looks like Nardwuar caught up with Cardi at Coachella, which is an interview that I now really want to see. Two people can play the “make strange noises” game!