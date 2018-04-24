My Bloody Valentine Announce US Summer Tour

Time to dig out the industrial-strength earplugs! My Bloody Valentine, the punishingly loud UK shoegaze legends and must-see live act, have not played any American shows since 2013. But they have talked about plans to release two new EPs — one this summer, and another next spring. They’re set to headline FYF Fest in Los Angeles. And now they’ve announced plans for a short US tour this July.

MBV don’t have hugely extensive touring plans. They’re set for festival in the UK, Denmark, and Japan, as well as FYF Fest, and their US tour is a mere seven dates, in venues that seem likely to sell out very quickly. Still, it’s worth going out of your way to see this band, especially if you’ve never witnessed them before, and this represents your best chance in years. Check out their dates below.

TOUR DATES:

6/23 – London, UK @ Royal Festival Hall (Robert Smith’s Meltdown Festival)

6/30 – 7/07 – Roskilde, Denmark @ Roskilde Festival

7/17 – Seattle, WA @ Paramount

7/19 – Oakland, CA @ Fox Theater

7/22 – Los Angeles, CA @ FYF Fest

7/25 – St. Paul, MN @ Palace Theatre

7/27 – Chicago, IL @ Riviera Theatre

7/30 – Philadelphia, PA @ The Fillmore

8/01 – New York, NY @ Hammerstein Ballroom

8/17 – Makuhari Messe, Japan @ Sonicmania