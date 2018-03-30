FYF Fest 2018 Lineup

The Los Angeles-based FYF Festival has announced its 2018 lineup. It features Janet Jackson, Florence + The Machine, My Bloody Valentine, St. Vincent, the xx, Charlotte Gainsbourg, Future, the Breeders, the Internet, Kali Uchis, and more. It’ll take place at Exposition Park on 7/21 and 7/22.
It’s the first iteration of the festival following last year’s sexual misconduct allegations against its founder Sean Carlson — his stake in the company was bought by big-league concert promoter Goldenvoice. It’s the festival’s 15th anniversary.
Tickets go on sale on 4/6 at 12PM PST. More info here. Here’s the full lineup in alphabetical order:
Amber Mark
Bicep
Car Seat Headrest
Charlotte Gainsbourg
Courtesy
Cuco
Curtis Harding
Daniel Caesar
Daphni
Destroyer (solo)
Florence + the Machine
Future
Glassjaw
Janet Jackson
Jayda G
JPEGMAFIA
Kali Uchis
Lawrence Rothman
Lena Willikens
Lucy Dacus
Moodymann
Mount Kimbie
My Bloody Valentine
NEIL FRANCES
Nils Frahm
Nina Kraviz
Pachanga Boys
Palm
Prettiest Eyes
Protomartyr
Rhye
Roman Flügel
serpentwithfeet
Skating Polly
Skepta
St. Vincent
Stephen Malkmus & The Jicks
Sudan Archives
The Breeders
The Internet
The xx
U.S. Girls
Unknown Mortal Orchestra
Yaeji
Youth Code