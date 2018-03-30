FYF Fest 2018 Lineup

The Los Angeles-based FYF Festival has announced its 2018 lineup. It features Janet Jackson, Florence + The Machine, My Bloody Valentine, St. Vincent, the xx, Charlotte Gainsbourg, Future, the Breeders, the Internet, Kali Uchis, and more. It’ll take place at Exposition Park on 7/21 and 7/22.

It’s the first iteration of the festival following last year’s sexual misconduct allegations against its founder Sean Carlson — his stake in the company was bought by big-league concert promoter Goldenvoice. It’s the festival’s 15th anniversary.

Tickets go on sale on 4/6 at 12PM PST. More info here. Here’s the full lineup in alphabetical order:

Amber Mark

Bicep

Car Seat Headrest

Charlotte Gainsbourg

Courtesy

Cuco

Curtis Harding

Daniel Caesar

Daphni

Destroyer (solo)

Florence + the Machine

Future

Glassjaw

Janet Jackson

Jayda G

JPEGMAFIA

Kali Uchis

Lawrence Rothman

Lena Willikens

Lucy Dacus

Moodymann

Mount Kimbie

My Bloody Valentine

NEIL FRANCES

Nils Frahm

Nina Kraviz

Pachanga Boys

Palm

Prettiest Eyes

Protomartyr

Rhye

Roman Flügel

serpentwithfeet

Skating Polly

Skepta

St. Vincent

Stephen Malkmus & The Jicks

Sudan Archives

The Breeders

The Internet

The xx

U.S. Girls

Unknown Mortal Orchestra

Yaeji

Youth Code