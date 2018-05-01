Liam Gallagher – “Paper Crown” Video

Liam Gallagher released his debut solo album, As You Were, last year. Since then, he’s brokered a truce with his brother and former Oasis bandmate Noel Gallagher, broken that truce, gotten potato peelers banned from a music festival, and been interviewed by a gaggle of cute kids. And now he’s back with a new video for album track “Paper Crown,” a song that he dedicated to Noel during a London concert late last year.

Gallagher himself doesn’t make a single appearance in the video for “Paper Crown.” Instead, it stars actress Sienna Guillory in a Being John Malkovich-esque world where she plays every person inside a seedy lounge plastered with mirrors. She fights with herself, serves herself a drink, and plays every role in the house band. Watch below.

As You Were is out now.