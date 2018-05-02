Dirty Projectors – “Break-Thru” Video

Dirty Projectors returned from a five-year absence last year with a knotty and deeply personal self-titled LP that redefined the band as a David Longstreth solo project — as opposed to its previous iteration as a band orbiting Longstreth’s creative vision. It seems the turnaround between albums this time will be much shorter. Last month Shazam accidentally revealed a new Dirty Pro release called Lamp Lit Prose was on the way, and today we’re learning it’s not just an EP but another proper full-length.

The new LP features longtime Dirty Projectors rhythm section Nat Baldwin and Mike Johnson. On tour they’ll be joined by three new members: Felicia Douglass, Maia Friedman, and Kristin Slipp. Lamp Lit Prose is a collaboration-heavy set featuring Syd, Amber Mark, Empress Of, and Dear Nora. There is also a track called “You’re The One” involving both Rostam and Fleet Foxes’ Robin Pecknold, with whom Longstreth famously debated the “both bad and boujee” state of indie rock last year.

Pecknold’s brother Sean also directed the video for lead single “Break-Thru.” In contrast to the last LP’s wounded, heartbroken tone, this track is a brightly beaming love song built around the hook, “Under the sun, there’s nothing new/ But she keeps it 100 in the shade, she’s a break-thru.” There is also a lyric about “Just hanging out with Julian Casablancas” — up in Hudson, perhaps? As for the video, it features Longstreth dressed up in a David Byrne suit, cheerily hanging out with birds. Watch below.

TRACKLIST:

01 “Right Now” (Feat. Syd)

02 “Break-Thru”

03 “That’s A Lifestyle”

04 “I Feel Energy” (Feat. Amber Mark)

05 “Zombie Conqueror” (Feat. Empress Of)

06 “Blue Bird”

07 “I Found It In U”

08 “What Is The Time”

09 “You’re The One” (Feat. Robin Pecknold & Rostam)

10 “(I Wanna) Feel It All” (Feat. Dear Nora)

Lamp Lit Prose is out 7/13 on Domino. Pre-order it here. This is the album art: