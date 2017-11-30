Dirty Projectors – “Up In Hudson” Video

Earlier this year, Dave Longstreth released a new self-titled (mostly) solo Dirty Projectors album, and today he’s shared a video for the sprawling “Up In Hudson.” The video, which was directed by the Los Angeles-based studio Encyclopedia Pictura, is visually stunning and matches the song’s widescreen ambitions. It features four vignettes, two between pairs of people that seem perfectly matched for each other and two that seem to want to go at it alone. It’s a surreal and painterly production, and you can watch it below.

Dirty Projectors is out now via Domino.