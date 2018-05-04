Stream New Heart Feel The Change

Indianapolis hardcore crew New Heart play a straight-ahead, old-school version of youth-crew straight-edge hardcore. Their sound is fast and spartan and rigorous, and it’s totally sincere about its connection to “the spirit of ’88,” as the band put it in one lyric. The band a furiously locked-in rhythm section and a whole lot of vocal intensity. If you’ve spent enough time listening to hardcore, none of what they do will surprise you, but they go at that old sound with serious vigor. We’ve already posted the band’s songs “One Less Chain” and “No More Hate,” and now their full-length debut Feel The Change is out. Stream it below.

<a href="http://bloodandink.bandcamp.com/album/feel-the-change" target="_blank">Feel The Change by New Heart</a>

Feel The Change is out now on Blood & Ink.