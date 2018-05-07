Jack Antonoff has announced the fourth annual Shadow Of The City music festival for Saturday, 8/25 at Asbury Park’s Stone Pony Summer Stage. Antonoff’s band Bleachers will headline the festival. The rest of the lineup will include Hayley Kiyoko, Julien Baker, Turnover, Beach Slang, Clams Casino, Forth Wanderers, and Ex Reyes — which means Shadow Of The City is heavy on talent from Antonoff’s native New Jersey as usual.

Antonoff says in a statement:

This is my favorite day of the year, the venue that I grew up dreaming about playing and the town that gave me my favorite music. Asbury park and New Jersey as a whole have a sound and feeling that is a part of everything I do. This is all about celebrating that feeling and bringing something to Jersey people I had to travel for growing up. Very proud to announce year four of Shadow Of The City at the Stone Pony Outdoor Stage.

$1 per ticket will be donated to the Ally Coalition, an organization that supports homeless LGBTQ youth and LGBTQ equality. Antonoff hosted his annual benefit show for the organization this past January.

Tickets for Shadow Of The City go on sale on Friday. You can buy them here and revisit our cover story on Antonoff here.