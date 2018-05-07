The Los Angeles psych-rock band Wand are following up last year’s Plum full-length with a new EP, Perfume, at the end of the month. We’ve heard “The Gift” and its title track from it already, and today the group has shared a soaring new track called “Pure Romance.” It’s not as conflicted as that title might suggest, as Cory Hanson takes on an uneasy off-kilter mood that veers into the anthemic towards the end. It comes attached to a Hanson-directed video set among desert cliffs. Watch and listen below.

Perfume is out 5/25 via Drag City.