Wand – “The Gift”

Wand, the psychedelic rock band from Los Angeles, don’t like to sit around doing nothing. Back in September, the band released their sunny, melody-heavy album Plum, and they aren’t wasting any time in following it up. This morning, the band announced the impending release of a new seven-song EP called Perfume. It’s half an hour long, which means it’s longer than plenty of albums. And they’ve also shared a pretty great new song called “The Gift.”

“The Gift” is a tricky, intricate piece of psychedelic pop. It’s got riffs that wrap themselves around each other in complicated ways, and keyboards that push it off into otherworldly directions. Frontman Cory Hanson gives a wizardly, mysterious vocal. But even though Wand might like to play around with distancing effects, all that drops away by time the song hits its chorus, which is a fists-up melodic monster.

It’s a shame more bands can’t do what Wand do — combining far-out idiosyncrasies with big, bold hooks. “The Gift” is a great example of this band operating at peak capacity. Listen to it and check out the tracklist for Perfume below.

<a href="http://wand.bandcamp.com/album/perfume" target="_blank">Perfume by Wand</a>

01 “Perfume”

02 “Town Meeting”

03 “The Gift”

04 “Hiss”

05 “Pure Romance”

06 “Train Whistle”

07 “I Will Keep You Up”

Perfume is out 5/25, and you can pre-order it at Bandcamp.