Wand – “Perfume”

The prolific Los Angeles garage-psych band Wand just put out a new album, Plum, last fall, and they already have another release in the wings, a 30-minute EP called Perfume. Back in February when they announced it, they shared “The Gift,” and today we get to hear another song from it, the seven-and-a-half-minute opener and title track. It’s a hooky bundle of nerves on the front end, as Cory Hanson sings, “No, we’re not insane/ We’ve been here for centuries,” and after a brief blip of rest, the band launches into a cascading freakout that runs the track to a conclusion. Listen to it below.

Perfume is out 5/25 via Drag City.