Police Find Body In Search For Missing Frightened Rabbit Singer

Police in Edinburgh announced on Thursday night (May 10) that they’d found a body in the search for missing Frightened Rabbit singer Scott Hutchison. The 36 year-old musician was last seen around 1 a.m. on Wednesday (May 9) and according to The Guardian police discovered the body around 8:30 p.m. on Thursday at Port Edgar near South Queensferry, though formal identification had yet to take place at press time.

Hutchison’s family has reportedly been informed of the discovery. The singer was last spotted leaving the Dakota Hotel in South Queensferry, Scotland, after posting two cryptic messages the day before that had caused concern among his bandmates. “Be so good to everyone you love,” the first tweet said. “It’s not a given. I’m so annoyed that it’s not. I didn’t live by that standard and it kills me. Please, hug your loved ones.”

“I’m away now. Thanks,” read the second tweet, posted a few minutes later.

The band posted a message on Twitter Wednesday morning asking for help, followed by an Instagram post later in the day. “We are worried about Scott, who has been missing for a little while now,” read a tweet from the band’s official account. “He may be in a fragile state and may not be making the best decisions for himself right now.”

The band tweeted another statement Thursday (May 10) morning saying they had yet to find their singer.

“We have no news to report on Scott’s whereabouts this morning,” the tweet said. “Your support so far has been incredible and all we ask is you keep him in your thoughts, keep an eye out and keep sharing his picture online. Thanks for everything. Your kindness and positivity is keeping us going.”

For anyone else seeing this, please share this and any other images of Scott you feel may be useful in the search. Feel free to print these and hand them out and pass them round your local area. https://t.co/IDgj7fepMe — Frightened Rabbit (@FRabbits) May 10, 2018

Officials are expected to announce a formal identification of the body later in the day on Friday (May 11).

UPDATE: The body is confirmed to be Hutchison. Read an obituary for the musician here.