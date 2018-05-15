Arctic Monkeys did everything they could to make their new album Tranquility Base Hotel & Casino into a cohesive experience for anyone who was hearing it for the first time. They didn’t do a whole lot to promote the LP before it was out. There were a few print interviews, but there was no advance single, no videos, no late-night TV performances. But now that the album is out there in the world, the band is making up for lost time. They’ve launched themselves full-on into the promo slipstream — a video, a Tonight Show performance, and now a visit to fellow Brit James Corden’s Late Late Show.

When they were on The Tonight Show, Arctic Monkeys performed “Four Out Of Five,” which has a bit more of an immediate melody than the other songs on the album and which, with its video, has generally emerged as the album’s single. But on Corden, they went instead with the swaggering, off-kilter “She Looks Like Fun,” and that turned out to be a wise choice.

Tranquility Base Hotel & Casino might be one of the more divisive albums to come along in recent months, but the band knows how to sell these songs. On Corden, Alex Turner looked like he’d just stepped off the set of a movie about ’70s drug traffickers, and he played guitar, rather than keyboard. He looks a whole lot more natural with that guitar in his hands. Corden’s producers did everything possible to make Turner look like a star, and it’s not like he needs a ton of help in that regard. Watch the performance below.

Tranquility Base Hotel & Casino is out now on Domino.