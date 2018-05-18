Stream DJDS’ New Album Big Wave More Fire Featuring Khalid, Amber Mark, Vic Mensa, Kevin Drew, & More

DJDS, the Los Angeles dance-production duo who used to record as DJ Dodger Stadium, were still an underground phenomenon when they released their great 2014 debut album Friend Of Mine. Since then, they’ve worked with Kanye West on The Life Of Pablo, inked a major-label deal, and changed their name to something that won’t get them sued. And now they’ve reached the point where they can release a full album of big-name collabs.

In recent months, DJDS have teamed up with some heavy hitters on one-off singles: Amber Mark on “Trees On Fire,” Empress Of on a cover of Lana Del Rey’s “Love,” The-Dream on “I Heard.” Earlier this week, they announced that their new album Big Wave More Fire, the follow-up to 2016’s Stand Up And Speak, was about to come out. And today, we get to hear the whole thing.

Big Wave More Fire also features tracks with pop&B star Khalid, Chicago sing-rapper Vic Mensa, and Broken Social Scene mastermind Kevin Drew. But even as they work with a wide array of guest stars, DJDS have kept their own sound — a moody and sweeping take on old-school Chicago house — fully intact. The full album is well worth your time, and you can stream it below.

Big Wave More Fire is out now on Loma Vista.