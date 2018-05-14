DJDS – “I Heard” (Feat. The Dream & Vory)

LA-based producer duo DJDS have debuted a few great singles since last June when they gave us the excellent, pulsing Amber Mark and Marco McKinnis collab “Trees On Fire.” Later that summer, they presented us with a Khalid and Empress Of joint called “Why Don’t You Come On” and then back in March they gave us “No Pain,” also featuring Khalid as well as Charlie Wilson and Charlotte Day Wilson.

Today, DJDS announced their upcoming, feature-heavy album Big Wave More Fire (out this Friday) and dropped another single along with the news. “I Heard” features the Dream and Louisville up-and-comer Vory. The track is smooth and emotional; the lyrics talk of crying and lying, and a pretty sweet organ pops out underneath it all.

Big Wave More Fire collaborators also include Vic Mensa, Kevin Drew, and more. Listen to “I Heard” and check out the album trailer and tracklist below.

TRACKLIST:

01 “Bow My Head”

02 “Trees on Fire” (Feat. Amber Mark & Marco McKinnis)

03 “Why Don’t You Come On” (Feat. Khalid & Empress Of)

04 “Coming Back”

05 “I Get By” (Feat. Amber Mark & Vory)

06 “I Heard” (Feat. The Dream & Vory)

07 “I Heard [Pt. 2]” (Feat. Kacy Hill)

08 “Pick Me Up” (Feat. Vic Mensa, Vory & Kelly Zutrau)

09 “New Grave” (Feat. Kevin Drew & Kelly Zutrau)

10 “Falling” (Feat. Marco McKinnis & Kelly Zutrau)

11 “Baby Baby”

12 “No Pain” (Feat. Khalid, Charlie Wilson & Charlotte Day Wilson)

13 “Caught Alone”

14 “Love” (Feat. Empress Of)

Big Wave More Fire is out 5/18.