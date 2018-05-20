Tina Fey, Aidy Bryant, and Kate McKinnon do a very convincing HAIM. The three donned long, straight wigs and boho-chic outfits and sang about problematic acts of friendship for a Saturday Night Live season finale music video that was cut for time. They peppily trash ex-boyfriends (“He’s always talking about Paris. It’s like, dude you did not invent Paris”) and phony friends (“Gonna lift you up. Hey! By tearing her down”). The episode’s musical guest Nicki Minaj joins in and takes it up with her verse (“I’ll rip up her life yo, get the knife”). Watch below.

I HAVENT STOPPED SMILING SINCE I SAW THIS ❤️❤️❤️ https://t.co/DIstVVx1Iu — Este Haim (@jizziemcguire) May 20, 2018