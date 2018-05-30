Like always, New York’s Red Baraat delivers an explosion of sound. I first heard the eight-piece party band’s frenzy of funk, jazz, hip-hip, and Indian bhangra at Bonnaroo in 2012. That always seemed like the perfect setting for them: hot, sweaty, uncontrollable dancing.

It’s a whole new experience listening through headphones, but the new title track off their upcoming album Sound The People — produced by Run The Jewels collaborator Little Shalimar — still carries the same power. The single, which features Heems of Das Racist and Swet Shop Boys, is a politically soaked display of energy. Against a current of knocking drums and the ominous, dissonant hum of horns, his lyrics are striking. Heems is intense as he raps the song’s hook, “Together we sound, together we down, together we frown, forever we brown, sound the people, sound my people.” Look out for his Robin Williams Flubber reference too.

Red Baraat frontman Sunny Jain spoke of the song’s weight:

“Sound The People” is a shout out to the South Asian Diaspora. It’s about the realities of migration and despite religious, regional or nationalistic identities, we as South Asians still share a common thread. This idea of connectedness and being brown is also a metaphor for ALL people: Heems and I met several years when he was still doing Das Racist. When Red Baraat started working on the new album, there were various ideas I had about South Asian diaspora, migration and Trump’s disconcerting victory, but it hadn’t all been tied together just yet. I shared all this with Heems and also sent him a couple of songs I had composed specifically thinking about his flow. The band was tracking for a few days at Studio G in Brooklyn and I asked Heems to come in and lay down a rap. He turned up in the studio and did his thing and that’s when we all realized, “Holy crap! This is the title track!” He pulled the whole album concept together with those words.

Listen below, and stick around for prior single “Kala Mukhra” featuring Ali Sethi.

TOUR DATES:

05/07 – London, UK @ Rich Mix

05/08 – Bristol, UK @ The Louisiana

05/11 – Caceres, ES @ WOMAD Caceres

05/12 – Madrid, ES @ Sala Clamores

05/13 – Barcelona, ES @ Club Marula

05/14 – San Sebastian, ES @ Club Dabadaba

05/15 – Zaragoza, ES @ Sala Las Armas

05/16 – Santander, ES @ Sala BNS

05/17 – Bilbao, ES @ Kafe Antzokia

05/18 – Paris, FR @ New Morning Jazzclub

05/19 – Brussells, BE @ Jam’in Jette Festival

05/20 – Nijmegen, NE @ Music Meeting

05/22 – Wels, AT @ Alter Schlachthof

05/24 – Vienna, AT @ Wiener Konzerthaus

05/26 – Austin, TX @ 3Ten @ Austin City Limits Live

05/27 – Dallas, TX @ Soluna Intl Music & Arts Festival | Klyde Warren Park

06/08 – Flushing, NY @ Flushing Town Hall

06/11 – Camden, NJ @ Sunset Jazz Series at Wiggins Waterfront Park

06/22 – Los Angeles, CA @ The Satellite

06/25 – Mill Valley, CA @ Sweetwater Music Hall

06/26 – Oakland, CA @ The New Parish

06/28 – Saskatoon, SK @ SaskTel Saskatchewan Jazz Festival

06/29 – Saskatoon, SK @ SaskTel Saskatchewan Jazz Festival

06/30 – Victoria, BC @ TD Victoria International JazzFest | Centennial Square

07/01 – Vancouver, BC @ TD Victoria International JazzFest | David Lam – Park Main Stage

07/25 – Reno, NV @ Artown

07/27 – Denver, CO @ Clyfford Still Museum Summer Series

07/28 – Basalt, CO @ The Temporary

08/11 – Greensboro, NC @ Lebauer Park

08/13 – Asheville, NC @ The Grey Eagle

08/16 – Madison, WI @ The Central Park Sessions

08/17 – Detroit, MI @ The Cube at the Max M. & Marjorie S. Fisher Music Center

Sound the People is out 6/29 via Rhyme & Reason Records. Pre-order it in physical or digital formats.