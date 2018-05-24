Flasher – “Who’s Got Time?”

Flasher came up in the Washington, DC punk scene, and Taylor Mulitz, one-third of the band, used to play bass in the great DC punk band Priests. But Flasher aren’t a punk band, exactly. Instead, they play wiry, nervy rock music that draws from post-punk and new wave and indie-pop as much as punk, taking direct aim at big social institutions while still sounding breathlessly fun on the surface.

The first two songs we’ve heard from their upcoming debut full-length Constant Image, “Skim Milk” and “Pressure,” both ended up at the top of our 5 Best Songs Of The Week lists when they came out. Now they’ve shared another, and it’s easily just as good.

“Who’s Got Time?” is on the poppier, more energetic side of their sound, fired-up rocker that’s about “the twilight of a relationship,” according to the band. “When things have soured but you’re not quite ready to jump ship despite your better judgment. It’s a celebration of disappointment and failure.” Listen and check out some newly announced tour dates below.

TOUR DATES:

06/06 Philadelphia, PA @ Everybody Hits w/ Dehd

06/08 Brooklyn, NY @ Elsewhere w/ Dehd, Public Practice

06/09 Providence, RI @ Columbus Theatre w/ Dehd

06/10 Allston, MA @ Great Scott w/ Dehd

06/11 Winooski, VT @ The Monkey House w/ Dehd

06/12 Montreal, QC @ Brasserie Beaubien w/ Dehd

06/13 Toronto, ON @ The Baby G w/ Dehd

06/14 Detroit, MI @ El Club w/ Dehd

06/15 Chicago, IL @ Schubas w/ Dehd

06/16 Minneapolis, MN @ 7th St. Entry w/ Dehd

06/18 Madison, WI @ High Noon Saloon w/ Dehd

06/19 Bloomington, IN @ The Bishop w/ Dehd

06/21 Atlanta, GA @ The Earl w/ Dehd

06/22 Durham, NC @ The Pinhook w/ Dehd

06/23 Washington, DC @ Black Cat w/ Dehd

07/12 Phoenix, AZ @ Valley Bar

07/16 Los Angeles, CA @ The Echo

07/17 San Francisco, CA @Rickshaw Stop

07/19 Portland, OR @ Bunk Bar

07/20 Seattle, WA @ Capitol Hill Block Party

07/21 Vancouver, BC @ Fox Cabaret

07/23 Boise, ID @ Neurolux

07/24 Salt Lake City, UT @ Kilby Court

07/25 Denver, CO @ Larimer Lounge

08/10 Athens, GA @ Georgia Theatre (Athens Popfest)

Constant Image is out 6/8 via Domino Recording Co. Pre-order it here.