Flasher – “Who’s Got Time?”

Flasher came up in the Washington, DC punk scene, and Taylor Mulitz, one-third of the band, used to play bass in the great DC punk band Priests. But Flasher aren’t a punk band, exactly. Instead, they play wiry, nervy rock music that draws from post-punk and new wave and indie-pop as much as punk, taking direct aim at big social institutions while still sounding breathlessly fun on the surface.
The first two songs we’ve heard from their upcoming debut full-length Constant Image, “Skim Milk” and “Pressure,” both ended up at the top of our 5 Best Songs Of The Week lists when they came out. Now they’ve shared another, and it’s easily just as good.
“Who’s Got Time?” is on the poppier, more energetic side of their sound, fired-up rocker that’s about “the twilight of a relationship,” according to the band. “When things have soured but you’re not quite ready to jump ship despite your better judgment. It’s a celebration of disappointment and failure.” Listen and check out some newly announced tour dates below.
TOUR DATES:
06/06 Philadelphia, PA @ Everybody Hits w/ Dehd
06/08 Brooklyn, NY @ Elsewhere w/ Dehd, Public Practice
06/09 Providence, RI @ Columbus Theatre w/ Dehd
06/10 Allston, MA @ Great Scott w/ Dehd
06/11 Winooski, VT @ The Monkey House w/ Dehd
06/12 Montreal, QC @ Brasserie Beaubien w/ Dehd
06/13 Toronto, ON @ The Baby G w/ Dehd
06/14 Detroit, MI @ El Club w/ Dehd
06/15 Chicago, IL @ Schubas w/ Dehd
06/16 Minneapolis, MN @ 7th St. Entry w/ Dehd
06/18 Madison, WI @ High Noon Saloon w/ Dehd
06/19 Bloomington, IN @ The Bishop w/ Dehd
06/21 Atlanta, GA @ The Earl w/ Dehd
06/22 Durham, NC @ The Pinhook w/ Dehd
06/23 Washington, DC @ Black Cat w/ Dehd
07/12 Phoenix, AZ @ Valley Bar
07/16 Los Angeles, CA @ The Echo
07/17 San Francisco, CA @Rickshaw Stop
07/19 Portland, OR @ Bunk Bar
07/20 Seattle, WA @ Capitol Hill Block Party
07/21 Vancouver, BC @ Fox Cabaret
07/23 Boise, ID @ Neurolux
07/24 Salt Lake City, UT @ Kilby Court
07/25 Denver, CO @ Larimer Lounge
08/10 Athens, GA @ Georgia Theatre (Athens Popfest)
Constant Image is out 6/8 via Domino Recording Co. Pre-order it here.