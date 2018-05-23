A$AP Rocky’s Testing Reportedly Features Frank Ocean, FKA Twigs, Kid Cudi, & More According To Leaked Tracklist

Pusha-T isn’t the only one sharing his tracklist today. A$AP Rocky’s new album Testing is also out Friday, and tonight its tracklist was reportedly leaked via the album’s promotional app. According to the hiphopheads subreddit, the titles are revealed when users select “Yammy Vision” and direct their phones at road signs. The tracklist reportedly includes Frank Ocean, FKA Twigs, Kid Cudi, Kodak Black, Skepta, Juicy J, French Montana, Snoop Dogg, Dev Hynes, T.I., and BlocBoy JB. Note that it’s not confirmed, but Kid Cudi and Skepta (along with Moby) were seemingly confirmed via Elliott Wilson’s Instagram the other day and Rocky has already told Complex that Hector Delgado, Kanye West, Dean Blunt, and Tyler, The Creator provided production.

Testing

01 “Distorted Records” (prod. Nez & Rio)

02 “A$AP Forever” (feat. Kid Cudi & T.I.) (prod. Hector Delgado)

03 “Tony Tone” (feat. Puff Daddy)

04 “Fukk Sleep” (feat. FKA Twigs)

05 “Praise The Lord” (Da Shine) (feat. Skepta)

06 “Drops” (feat. Kodak Black)

07 “Buck Shots”

08 “Guns N Butter” (feat. Juicy J)

09 “Brotha Man” (feat. French Montana, Frank Ocean, Snoop Dogg) (prod. Khaled of Members Only)

10 “OG Beeper” (feat. BlocBoy JB)

11 “The Kids Turned Out Fine”

12 “Hun43rd” (feat. Dev Hynes)

13 “Changes”

14 “Black Tux, White Collar”

15 “Purity” (feat. Frank Ocean)

We’ll know if that’s legit tomorrow.

Meanwhile, an album website at tstng.co was briefly live as well. According to several hiphopheads commenters, it featured a bunch of Testing merch including $75 (!) hats.

A post shared by Elliott Wilson (@elliottwilson) on May 20, 2018 at 7:45pm PDT

UPDATE: Rocky has shared the official tracklist.

01 “Distorted Records”

02 “ASAP Forever” (feat. Kid Cudi and Moby)

03 “Tony Tone”

04 “Fukk Sleep” (feat. FKA Twigs)

05 “Praise The Lord (Da Shine)” (feat. Skepta)

06 “Calldrop” (feat. Kodak Black)

07 “Buckshots” (feat. Playboi Carti and Smooky Margielaa)

08 “Gunz N Butter”

09 “Brotha Man” (feat. French Montana and Frank Ocean)

10 “OG Beeper” (feat. BlocBoy JB)

11 “Kid$ Turned Out Fine”

12 “Hun43rd” (feat. Dev Hynes)

13 “Changing”

14 “Black Tux”

15 “Purity” (feat. Frank Ocean and Ms. Lauryn Hill)