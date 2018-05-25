R+R=NOW – “Resting Warrior”

Wynton Marsalis could learn a thing or two from R+R=NOW. For years now, people like pianist Robert Glasper, saxophonist Terrace Martin, and trumpeter Christian Scott aTunde Adjuah have been blurring the lines between jazz, R&B, funk, and hip-hop, sometimes on their own and sometimes together. Now, along with Derrick Hodge on bass, Taylor McFerrin on synth and beatbox, and Justin Tyson on drums, they’re doing it together under the name R+R=NOW. They’ve already shared two spacey, silky, exploratory jams, “Change Of Tone” and “Colors In The Dark,” and now they’ve shared a third. At nearly 10 minutes, “Resting Warrior” is the longest song on their upcoming LP Collagically Speaking, but it never wears out its welcome, and you can hear it below.

Collagically Speaking is out 6/15 via Blue Note.