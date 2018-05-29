The Chilean hardcore band Remission have a feverish, melodic, emotive take on the genre. If you have a soft spot for the music coming out of DC in the late ’80s and early ’90s — not Fugazi so much as Soulside or Marginal Man or Moss Icon — then you really owe it to yourself to listen to what they’re doing. Last Friday, Remission released their new album Enemy Of Silence, their first album since their 2009 debut Accept. It’s a great hardcore album, passionate and driving and incensed. We’ve posted the early songs “Voices” and “Left Wondering.” And right now, you can (and should) hear the whole LP below.

<a href="http://reactrecords.bandcamp.com/album/enemy-of-silence" target="_blank">Enemy of Silence by Remission</a>

Enemy Of Silence is out now on React! Records.