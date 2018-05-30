After nine successful studio albums, Belle And Sebastian have decided to try their hand at something new: the vacation industry. The legendary Scottish indie outfit are setting sail next August with The Boaty Weekender, a four-day cruise and music festival that will travel from Barcelona to Sardina and back. Hopefully they don’t forget their drummer at one of the ports.

Earlier this year Belle And Sebastian launched a survey to gauge interest in a potential B&S cruise, and apparently enough fans were into it to justify the venture. The festival’s unannounced lineup was hand-picked by the band, comprising musical icons and up-and-comers. Belle And Sebastian will also perform two unique sets and host a live Q&A. Additionally, the first 350 people to book rooms will attend a performance of Fold Your Hands Child, You Walk Like A Peasant, played in full for the first time.

The event will go from 8/8-12 next year, marking the 20th anniversary of 1999’s Belle And Sebastian-curated Bowlie Weekender Festival, which saw performances from the Flaming Lips, Mogwai, Mecury Rev, and others. For more information and line-up announcements, visit the Boaty Weekender website.

