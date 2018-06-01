Stream Kanye West’s New Album Ye

We’ve been through a lot together this Kanye West album cycle. Tweets were made, interviews were given, Kanye met with right-wing pundit Candace Owens, he took a pic in a MAGA hat, and then he decided to license a photograph of Whitney Houston’s bathroom littered with drug paraphernalia for Pusha-T’s Daytona album art. Bloggers everywhere will remember this as the album cycle that almost killed them; the road has been long and winding and perilous and honestly pretty fucking infuriating but we have finally arrived at something. Here it is: Ye.

This is the first Kanye album since The Life Of Pablo. Features include spots from Ty Dolla $ign, Valee, Jeremih, PARTYNEXTDOOR, Charlie Wilson, Kid Cudi, John Legend, 070 Shake, Nicki Minaj, DeJ Loaf, and Willow Smith. Kanye debuted the album at a listening party in Jackson Hole, Wyoming last night, and according to his wife Kim Kardashian, he shot the album cover on his iPhone on his way there. We’ll continue updating this post as more credits become available.

Share your thoughts in the comments.

Ye is out now via G.O.O.D. Music/Def Jam.