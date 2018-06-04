Die Antwoord – “Alien” (Feat. The Black Goat) Video

The strange and intense South African novelty-rap institution Die Antwoord are back. When last we heard from the group, they’d dropped the short film Tommy Can’t Sleep on the world, roping Jack Black into their perversity. Today, they’ve got a typically head-spinning video for “Alien,” a song from their 2016 album Mount Ninji And Da Nice Time Kid.

The song itself, sung entirely by group member Yolandi Visser, is a tingly and ethereal thing about feeling like a misfit who doesn’t fit in. It’s a collaboration with a mysterious entity called the Black Goat, and if this Discogs page is to be believed, it’s really DJ Muggs, the sonic mastermind behind Cypress Hill. That’s a sonic pairing that makes about as much sense as anything else in this world.

More to the point, group member Ninja directs the video, which turns the lyrics literal and tells a story about an actual alien creature who can’t fit into the burned-out Detroit landscape where she finds herself. Even though he’s not on the song, Ninja gets a cameo as an intolerant diner cook. Ninja and Yolandi Visser’s teenage daughter Sixteen Jones turns up, as well. Check it out below.

Mount Ninji And Da Nice Time Kid is out now.